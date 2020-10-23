Fresh start? A green realism dawns for asset managers

2020 is likely to be remembered as a year in which all of our perspectives were reset on a range of matters, and for the investment industry in particular, it seems that a sense of realism has finally dawned on ESG issues.

JPES Partners' third annual Asset Management Trends Report, which surveys changing perceptions among asset managers who collectively manage €8.6trn of assets, has shown that while ESG continues to grow in importance for investment firms, scepticism is also growing at an equal pace.

Last year, when we asked asset managers how they would rank their organisations on the spectrum of ESG, we wondered who was greenwashing who, as two thirds of managers (65%) believed they were either pioneers or early adopters of the concept.

This has changed dramatically over the last 12 months, with less than half (44%) now believing this is the case.

This shift is even more pronounced among those managers who believe they are pioneers in ESG investing, with the percentage of firms still making that claim falling to just 17% of those we surveyed, from 40% in 2019.

Whether as a result of the pandemic, or a dawning realisation of the strides being made by peers across the industry, it seems asset managers are increasingly circumspect on their own positioning and achievements in the space.

This is even true of those who can truly claim to be pioneers. One boutique ESG specialist asset manager told us they are acutely aware of the increased cannibalisation of their space, noting that just because they helped to pioneer the concept, it "does not mean we are at the forefront of the industry anymore and there is a very real risk of being overtaken."

Industry data certainly bears out the fact there is huge, and growing, demand for products that can boast a green label.

Earlier this year, Morningstar reported a record quarter of new inflows into ESG funds - despite, or perhaps even due in part to, a global pandemic - which took total assets invested in these funds to over $1trn.

It does not appear that this tide of green funds will be abating anytime soon either. Some 78% of the asset managers we spoke to are planning to launch dedicated new ESG solutions over the next year in order to meet this growing demand from clients.

Whether supply will outpace demand remains to be seen, yet this trend may well be storing up some future challenges for managers and investors alike.

Concentration risk in particular, has been cited, as a proliferation of new products all chasing similar ESG criteria may drive up valuations for those instruments beyond their fundamentals, potentially setting ESG funds up for a period of poor performance if they rerate.