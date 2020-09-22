ASI's Martin Gilbert: What is the 'new normal'?

What is the 'new normal'? This has been a frequently discussed question over the past few months as we look at how Covid-19 has impacted peoples' lives, economies and companies around the world.

There is no definitive, overarching answer. Rather, the pandemic has and will affect people, countries and businesses in different ways, given their individual circumstances.

One part of my own 'new normal' is completely unrelated to the coronavirus.

It starts at the end of this month when I leave Aberdeen Standard Investments and commence the next chapter of my life.

Given I co-founded Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983, I have been involved with the business for the majority of my life. It is a big change for me.

The virus has actually helped and eased me into this. For example, like many I have got used to working from home. Conducting meetings via Skype, Zoom or one of the many other virtual platforms is now the norm.

Martin Gilbert: 'Impatience is a virtue'

I am looking forward to this next stage of my career. Particularly, helping a wide range of businesses and public bodies address the current challenges and find growth opportunities.

But while we are living and working in unprecedented times, it is important not to forget what we have learned. This includes mistakenly concluding these lessons are redundant in this 'new normal'.

Throughout my investment management career, the benefits of diversification have been clear. In recent months, however, some commentators have understandably questioned these benefits.

The US stockmarket is a good example given the driver of performance has been handful of technology stocks.

But I agree with Sir John Templeton when he said: "Diversify. In stocks and bonds, as in much else, there is safety in numbers."

This leads onto my next point. The rise and success of passive investing over the past decade, and more recently, reports highlighting that ETFs have outperformed active managers year-to-date. There is no doubt index trackers can play a useful role in portfolios.

Nonetheless, I still firmly believe in the advantages of active management. As Philip Fisher, author of Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, said: "Buying a company without having sufficient knowledge of it may be even more dangerous than having inadequate diversification."

The enormous economic shock resulting from the pandemic will exacerbate or accelerate existing problems and imbalances facing many companies. Investors will require an even more granular approach when choosing between winners and losers.

Similarly, 'quality' and 'resilience' are likely to become even more important investment themes. This is especially the case against the backdrop of an unprecedentedly large profits recession and rising defaults.

In some ways, we are currently adapting to live in an alternate world. However, it is also worth remembering another sage piece of advice from Sir John Templeton: "The four most expensive words in the English language are 'This time it's different'."

Martin Gilbert is chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments