Is 'tsunami' of UK job losses likely?

It is a challenging time for UK politics. Over the past week, much of the rhetoric has revolved around the Prime Minister's most senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who has come under scrutiny for travelling across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

Having hosted a press conference last Monday, the jury remains out (at time of writing, at least) as to whether he acted in accordance with the regulations set out by the UK Government or not.

But as fears mount as to whether this will lead to the UK population taking a more relaxed approach to the advice, myriad economic concerns remain at large.

According to James Reed, chair of Britain's largest online recruiter Reed, the UK is likely to face a "tsunami of job losses" as the country heads towards gradually weaning itself off of the Treasury's furlough scheme.

Coronavirus Blog: Pressure on Treasury to crackdown on furlough misuse

"The worry is what happens when furlough winds up," he told The Daily Telegraph last week. "Is there a wave of redundancies coming? Companies I talk to are a half or a quarter of the size they were when they furloughed people."

Indeed, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to end new applications to the furlough scheme, partially due to impending measures the Treasury will take as a means of winding up its job retention programme.

Employers will have to contribute 20% towards furloughed employees' salaries from the beginning of August and the scheme will be allowed to operate on a part-time basis.

To prevent employers from making their full-time staff part time in a bid to remain subsidised by the Government, the Treasury will cap the number of new employees being enrolled on the scheme - a significant gesture towards the tapering of the programme.

Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for Core Investments at AXA Investment Management, said it is "good" that the Government has used fiscal sources to support the incomes of workers, but warns it "won't be good if few of those are able to return to their previous jobs because their employers have downsized or gone bust".

Coronavirus contagion concerns: Unknown territory

Calculating the valuation of shares in UK firms could become harder still, with Sunak authorising a bailout plan named Project Birch, which will lend a hand to "strategically important companies" for the UK economy, with firms such as Jaguar Land Rover already in talks with the Treasury regarding Governmental assistance.

The project will provide "bespoke" bailouts to certain companies according to the Financial Times, with the Treasury considering some state loans being converted to equity.

Will this lead to the emergence of so-called zombie companies being propped up by debt they will be unable to pay, or will it allow taxpayers lending the money to make a better return on their loan? And could we ultimately see the growing nationalisation of sectors, such as aviation and aerospace?

As the coronavirus crisis continues, it seems - much like the aftermath of Cummings' press conference - there are increasingly more questions than answers. But what is becoming clearer to the investment world is the need for careful and diligent stockpicking.

"Calling market levels against this backdrop of mixed news is not easy and market averages don't tell the whole story," Iggo warned. "There are winners and losers and market pricing reflects that."