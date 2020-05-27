Pershing: A day in the life of a senior manager under lockdown

Four principles to remain SMCR compliant

Linda Gibson, director of regulatory change and compliance risk at BNY Mellon's Pershing, explores the implications of remote working for senior managers with four guiding principles for investment firms to remain SMCR-compliant.  
1. The checklist might have become a whole lot longer

Both the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) and the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) wider cultural agenda make it clear that 'doing right' by your employees and clients should be a top priority. Never has this been so important with most employees now working remotely. 

No senior management role can act in silo and when senior managers are no longer bound by the physical office environment the ability to meet the requirements of SMCR becomes even harder.

What's more, to support the work being done by staff to ensure business as usual, robust technology and additional operational processes must be established and managed more effectively by senior staff. 

Inevitably, the day-to-day activities of a senior manager will be forced to change. Firms may have adapted their procedures to enable the onboarding of new clients by conducting client identification checks remotely. 

While the FCA provides firms some flexibility within the rules, oversight and embedding new procedures can create a time crunch. 

More time should be set aside to complete tasks while also scheduling time to record these adapted responsibilities under the SMCR code.
2. Remote record-keeping is a must

Since December 2019, the adaptation of the daily to-do list has become more important. 

Any change to internal processes will require formal approval, with the operational change vetted by senior management and documented under the SMCR disclosure requirements.

The FCA has issued practical guidance on temporary arrangements to cover senior manager responsibilities during Covid-19. 

This includes temporary changes to statements of responsibilities, or SoRs, to cover for any absences affecting senior manager responsibilities.

But this is not an opportunity to relax record-keeping. Vigilance and accountability during these uncertain times will pay dividends in the future.
3. Zoom calls won't archive work-related activity, but email will

The new norm we find ourselves in means monitoring the work of employees has become increasingly difficult, and finding ways of checking in – not up – on staff is easier said than done. 

Under SMCR, it is still vital to monitor performance by adhering to regulatory standards and eliminating the potential for major conduct failings. 

This requires managers to find a balance between managing employees effectively and meeting regulatory requirements. 

Do not become complacent and make sure to maintain a virtual paper trail.

The rise of Zoom and virtual chats might make our work life easier, but the same can't be said of its impact on compliant record-keeping. Email must inevitably complement interactive digital communications in order to create proof of action. 

A Zoom call won't archive assignments, but email will.

4. What's next? Preparing for the regulatory look-back

The FCA will inevitably conduct a look-back in six or so months' time to assess how firms operated and managed during this period. 

It is crucial that business decisions made now stand the test of time and prove to be robust when the regulator comes knocking.

Those decisions which have a direct client impact will be a key focus. The FCA announced various areas where they are providing specific flexibility, including the 10% asset depreciation reporting due to market volatility. 

But this is not a free pass. Any decisions made by firms regarding how their services and products are offered should not undermine consumer protection. 

The senior manager accountable for that decision should have oversight of the whole process through to the point of communication with clients. 

Wealth managers should also view the current situation as a form of stress-testing on steroids, and an opportunity to step up. 

Firm-wide processes and procedures are under the spotlight as we adapt to the new norm of remote working; allowing us to assess what works and what doesn't.

BCP plans no longer sit on the shelf for a rainy day but should be updated to reflect a new reality. As the adage goes, never waste a crisis. The day in the life of a senior manager just got a whole lot more complicated.
