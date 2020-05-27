Pershing: A day in the life of a senior manager under lockdown

1. The checklist might have become a whole lot longer





Both the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) and the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) wider cultural agenda make it clear that 'doing right' by your employees and clients should be a top priority. Never has this been so important with most employees now working remotely.





No senior management role can act in silo and when senior managers are no longer bound by the physical office environment the ability to meet the requirements of SMCR becomes even harder.





What's more, to support the work being done by staff to ensure business as usual, robust technology and additional operational processes must be established and managed more effectively by senior staff.





Inevitably, the day-to-day activities of a senior manager will be forced to change. Firms may have adapted their procedures to enable the onboarding of new clients by conducting client identification checks remotely.





While the FCA provides firms some flexibility within the rules, oversight and embedding new procedures can create a time crunch.





More time should be set aside to complete tasks while also scheduling time to record these adapted responsibilities under the SMCR code.