Pandemic should not slow down diversity push

Given how dramatically it has changed the way we lives our lives, perhaps irrevocably, it is understandable that the coronavirus pandemic has come to define newsflow.

But while lockdown rules, central bank policy and market movements remain in flux, there are some key themes that we, as an industry, must be careful not to sideline.

Investment Week has long been focused on a drive for greater diversity and inclusion within the asset management industry, and this week, we were proud to reveal the nominations for our Women in Investment Awards, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.

Despite the unprecedented turmoil and uncertainty surrounding us, we received a record number of nominations this year, which proves just how committed the industry is to accelerating the pace of change for the better.

This is also proven in Jenna Brown and James Phillips' article which found that despite the suspension of mandatory gender pay gap reporting, a number of asset management firms have voluntarily disclosed their most recent pay gaps.

The research found that 22 asset management firms working with institutional pension scheme clients have narrowed their pay gaps significantly, with the likes of T. Rowe Price, SEI and RBS at the forefront of tackling workplace gender inequality.

Of course, the figures are not perfect, and the fact that mandatory reporting was suspended could mean there are many other asset management firms with work to do.

The pandemic has also led to two-thirds of investors being shut out of annual general meetings of FTSE 100 companies last month, according to lobbying group ShareAction, which, it warned, would "likely" see women disproportionately excluded due to the small proportion of female chairs and CEOs.

But while the Covid-19 outbreak may be screening some diversity measures, behind closed doors - in the comfort of our own homes in fact - there are broader positive changes at foot which will likely shape the asset management industry, among many other sectors, for the better.

It has now been extensively proven that employees can work from home efficiently and adopt flexible working hours, for instance, which makes it far easier for working parents to excel in their careers while being given more time to focus on home and family life.

It is widely documented that the lack of diversity in our industry starts at the very bottom of the career path ladder. We must continue to encourage female university and college students to consider asset management as a career in the first place if we want to address the gender imbalance.

If we can prove that the next generation of workers do not have to choose between an asset management career and raising a family, we may see a significant turning point in the crusade for diversity.