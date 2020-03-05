International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?

Improving opportunities for women in the industry

Ahead of International Women's Day, eight leading female industry experts tell Investment Week what they think can investment firms do to improve equality of opportunity
Lovell penny sanlam 2020 580x358
Penny Lovell, CEO Private Wealth, Sanlam

Equality is neither a women's issue nor a business issue; it's a societal issue. The way men and women treat each other in the workplace is a magnification of how they treat each other in society. 

At a recent 18th birthday party, I was shocked to hear how little respect the girls were paying each other relative to the boys. 

I think there is a misconception that inequality is the fault of men alone – everyone must be a champion for equality if we are going to see real change occur. 

Just over 100 years ago, women in the UK won the right to vote; the very idea that this was ever not the case seems almost ludicrous to most of us now. 

I think that in another 100 years' time, people will look back on 2020 and find us equally backwards. 

Change is a gradual process which depends on consistent respect, education and support.
Brodie smith annabel aic 2016 580x358
Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director, Association of Investment Companies

At the AIC, we have been pushing hard to 'make business better'. Investment companies in the FTSE 350 overall have surpassed the Hampton Alexander target with 35% of their board directorships held by women whereas other companies have 31%. 

Across the investment company industry, women now make up 27% of board directors. It's highly encouraging considering female directors made up just 8% of directorships in 2010.  

But there is clearly more progress to be made. We have a corporate governance code which states that appointment and succession plans should promote diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds. 

We have ensured the benefits of diversity have been a regular feature of our events.  

We are also running seminars to encourage those who might not have considered becoming an investment company director in the past to do so. 

It is positive that a high proportion of attendees at these seminars are women. This clearly bodes well for the investment company industry to be better in the future.
Thsiao hi res 580x358
Tiffany Hsiao, China small companies manager, Matthews Asia 
In my opinion, if a company has only one type of person, whether it is regarding race or gender or economic background, it will be prone to having blind spots and that is not good for business. 

It is important to have diversity of thought because risk can come from anywhere.

 Based on my experience, companies with a team of thoughtful individuals that come together to form a 360-degree perspective are typically more successful than those that do not.  

From a gender perspective, adding more women is very important. This is because women typically have power over a lot of discretionary household spending and tend to make expenditure-related decisions every day. 

That would support the view that women's views are in fact important, especially in China where consumption accounts for nearly 60% of economic activity. 

I always tell people that I became a better investor after I became a mother as my world view widened considerably.
Haly mary waverton 2018 580x358
Mary Haly, portfolio manager, Waverton Investment Management

At school, we know that if we want to become a doctor, we need to study science subjects. What is more, we know that doctors come in different forms – GPs, consultants, psychiatrists, and so on.

But what do we know about financial services? Our early exposure is probably a bank account, initially for pocket money and then for our student loan. 

At school we might do A-levels in accounting or economics, but we don't learn about the industry. Meanwhile on TV, we might see The Big Short and so no female role models. 

The financial services industry needs to open its Pandora's box to educate teenagers about what a great career financial services can be. 

Whatever our career choice, we can all do with managing our personal financial affairs better. 

We should inform the next generation about the enjoyment and stimulation of becoming an analyst, a fund manager, a commercial banker or a M&A specialist.
England grace resonance ltd 2020 580x358
Grace England, investment manager, Resonance Limited

There are many policy and process changes that can, and should, be enacted in order to promote gender equality at a foundational level in our sector. 

But real change also relies on us all as individuals making conscious decisions to use our own positions to empower and elevate others, particularly those whom the statistics tell us continue to lack equal opportunity.

I am extremely grateful to both the men and women who have shared their platforms with me. 

Whether this has been others forgoing speaking opportunities in favour of passing them to me, taking a moment to encourage me to put myself forwards, or male peers declining seats on 'all-male' panel discussions while recommending me as a contributor – these have been invaluable in enabling me, as a younger woman in the financial services sector, to progress.

I believe financial services firms have a key role to play in shifting our culture of self-interest by encouraging employees to share their platforms, to ensure all are afforded the space to flourish.
Jackson alexandra cutout blue edited version 1 580x358
Alexandra Jackson, manager, Rathbone UK Opportunities fund
If we truly accept that equality is a business issue, there are some concrete steps to take in order to demonstrate this to the world. 

A good start would be for more firms to offer a single, simple parental leave policy; let's say six months paid leave for anyone becoming a parent. This would help neutralise the impact of gender on hiring decisions. It would put into perspective the impact of taking a six-month break from a 40-year career. 

For the asset management industry specifically, it would likely accelerate much needed changes like track record retention and shorter trading hours. 

Another step would be for HM Revenue & Customs to review its ruling on childcare not being a business expense. The high cost of childcare in the UK is a well-documented barrier to female progression. 
Dobie clare alliance trust 2020 580x358
Claire Dobie, non-executive director, Alliance Trust PLC

Good business decisions are generally made by taking into account diverse perspectives, irrespective of gender. 

However, there is no doubt that women have historically been underrepresented on company boards, although this is changing. 

The investment industry's clients will benefit from a more holistic approach to decision making, incorporating a wider range of points of view, including those of more women.  

I look forward to the time when there' is no need for a special day to highlight the achievements of women in isolation. 

By then, equality will have arrived.
Nicklin susannah pantheon intl plc 2020 580x358
Susannah Nicklin, senior independent director, Pantheon International

Better business relies on its people: their attitudes, values and skills. Financial services companies in particular are people businesses. 

Therefore, leaders of those companies play an important role in attending conscientiously to the corporate culture in which their people work. Equality of opportunity must be one of the fundamental principles. 

Forward-looking leaders know that levelling the playing field and promoting diversity is not a 'women's issue' - a label which historically has tended to patronise and sideline – but becomes a strategic asset as teams evolve with strengthened capabilities and fresh outlooks. 

Research shows it takes structures and commitment to encourage people to build relationships outside of their own homogenous networks but once they do, those relationships prove enduring and fruitful. 

Diverse teams tend to make better decisions, therefore this should also bring performance benefits for financial services firms. 

Firms that take this to heart will make their own businesses better and have a material influence across the sectors and markets in which they operate.
