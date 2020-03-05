International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?

Penny Lovell, CEO Private Wealth, Sanlam





Equality is neither a women's issue nor a business issue; it's a societal issue. The way men and women treat each other in the workplace is a magnification of how they treat each other in society.





At a recent 18th birthday party, I was shocked to hear how little respect the girls were paying each other relative to the boys.





I think there is a misconception that inequality is the fault of men alone – everyone must be a champion for equality if we are going to see real change occur.





Just over 100 years ago, women in the UK won the right to vote; the very idea that this was ever not the case seems almost ludicrous to most of us now.





I think that in another 100 years' time, people will look back on 2020 and find us equally backwards.





Change is a gradual process which depends on consistent respect, education and support.