International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?

Mary Haly, portfolio manager, Waverton Investment Management
At school, we know that if we want to become a doctor, we need to study science subjects. What is more, we know that doctors come in different forms – GPs, consultants, psychiatrists, and so on.
But what do we know about financial services? Our early exposure is probably a bank account, initially for pocket money and then for our student loan.
At school we might do A-levels in accounting or economics, but we don't learn about the industry. Meanwhile on TV, we might see The Big Short and so no female role models.
The financial services industry needs to open its Pandora's box to educate teenagers about what a great career financial services can be.
Whatever our career choice, we can all do with managing our personal financial affairs better.
We should inform the next generation about the enjoyment and stimulation of becoming an analyst, a fund manager, a commercial banker or a M&A specialist.