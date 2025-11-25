Allspring's Dan Morris returns to Schroders as head of investment

In this role, Morris will be tasked with leading innovation and aiding the firm's delivery of "bespoke client solutions" across public markets, including modelling, asset allocation, derivatives, quantitative techniques and sustainable investment.

Morris has a background in quantitative investing and the development of scalable technology platforms at leading global firms, most recently as chief investment officer, systematic investments, at Allspring Global Investments.

Much of Morris' early career was spent at Schroders, where he managed liability-driven investment (LDI) solutions in London and US portfolio solutions in New York.

He has also previously held executive leadership roles at Wells Fargo Asset Management and was part of the executive team that established its Allspring spin-off.

As CIO at Allspring, he led a global team and oversaw a strategy to deliver highly customised portfolios at scale, while also leading the firm's UK office.

He will officially re-join Schroders on 5 January 2026 and will report to group CIO Johanna Kyrklund.

"His innovative approach and client-focused mindset will be invaluable as we build on out market-leading capabilities to scale our platform and support continued growth," she said.

In its recent Q3 2025 update, the company recorded net inflows of £6.7bn into its public market core solutions, with "notable success in partnering with pension clients to deliver outsourced CIO and fiduciary management run-on solutions". This included a €3.9bn mandate awarded by Dutch pension investor PGGM.