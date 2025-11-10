Guinness Global Investors to cut fees for ten funds

Wider reductions in the pipeline

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Guinness Global Investors will be lowering fees for ten of its Irish-domiciled funds, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'Huge win for crypto' as BoE tables proposals for stablecoin regulation

SJP's Scott Stevens joins Mattioli Woods as business and marketing managing director

More on Funds

Guinness Global Investors to cut fees for ten funds
Funds

Guinness Global Investors to cut fees for ten funds

Wider reductions in the pipeline

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 November 2025 • 2 min read
Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed fund loses Titan Square Mile rating over underperformance
Funds

Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed fund loses Titan Square Mile rating over underperformance

Five strategies join Academy of Funds

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 07 November 2025 • 2 min read
FundCalibre's Darius McDermott: IFSL Wise Multi-Asset Income nails the balancing act
Funds

FundCalibre's Darius McDermott: IFSL Wise Multi-Asset Income nails the balancing act

Returned almost 90% in five years

Darius McDermott
clock 24 October 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot