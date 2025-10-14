Tatton AM assets leap by over a third to top £25.8bn

Net inflows of £1.7bn

clock • 2 min read

Tatton Asset Management has recorded strong inflows over the past six months, leading to a rise in its assets under management (AUM) by more than a third to £25.8bn on an annualised basis.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Asset Managers

Liontrust suffers £1.2bn outflows over the summer
Asset Managers

Liontrust suffers £1.2bn outflows over the summer

Outlook is more positive

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 07 October 2025 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford investment teams safe from job cuts
Asset Managers

Baillie Gifford investment teams safe from job cuts

Fewer than 50 losses expected

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 September 2025 • 1 min read
Actions underway to address issues at eight Ninety One funds
Asset Managers

Actions underway to address issues at eight Ninety One funds

No funds red flagged

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 August 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot