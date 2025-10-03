Hargreaves Lansdown reaches two million customer milestone

AUA up by 11%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Savings and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has garnered two million active clients, according to its FY25 annual report released today (3 October).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Deep Dive: Japan's 'era of change' draws investors back after decades of turbulence

US jobs statistics delayed as government shutdown continues

More on Platforms

Boring Money's Holly Mackay: RIP Nutmeg and robo to boot
Platforms

Boring Money's Holly Mackay: RIP Nutmeg and robo to boot

Replaced with JP Morgan Personal Investing

Holly Mackay
clock 01 October 2025 • 3 min read
LSEG launches blockchain-enabled platform with first successful fundraise
Platforms

LSEG launches blockchain-enabled platform with first successful fundraise

Collaboration with Microsoft

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 15 September 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Copy trading 'narrowing the gap' between tip sheets and asset management
Platforms

Deep Dive: Copy trading 'narrowing the gap' between tip sheets and asset management

Innovation vs costs

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 July 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot