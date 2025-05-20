Evelyn Partners gives financial advisers access to index MPS range

Five risk-rated portfolios

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Evelyn Partners has launched its index managed portfolio services to UK financial advisers.

The MPS range, consisting of five risk-rated portfolios that have previously been available to the firm's direct clients, can now be accessed by financial advisers and their clients via various adviser platforms. Evelyn Partners reports 'elevated' outflows as volatility hits clients Clients will also benefit from Evelyn Partners' active asset allocation services and regular rebalancing, while gaining underlying exposure to index funds and exchange traded products. The five portfolios match different risk profiles: Cautious, Balanced, Growth, Adventurous and Maximum Growth. ...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

