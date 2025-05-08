Evelyn Partners reports 'elevated' outflows as volatility hits clients

Evelyn Partners reported elevated outflows of £1.7bn given the macroeconomic and fiscal environment, but net flows remained positive, according to its Q1 2025 trading update shared this morning (8 April).
The business' trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2025 showed gross inflows of £2bn, 11.1% higher than the same quarter last year (Q1 2024: £1.8bn). This is equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 12.7% based on opening assets. Its gross outflows were £1.7bn and withdrawals continued to be elevated, which Evelyn Partners attributed to the macroeconomic and fiscal environment, but net flows remained positive at £345m, which was slightly ahead of Q1 2024 (£266m). Evelyn Partners names Alex Gersh as CFO Evelyn Partners' assets under management (AUM) were £61.9...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes