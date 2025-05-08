Evelyn Partners reports 'elevated' outflows as volatility hits clients

Net flows remain positive at £345m

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners reported elevated outflows of £1.7bn given the macroeconomic and fiscal environment, but net flows remained positive, according to its Q1 2025 trading update shared this morning (8 April).

The business' trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2025 showed gross inflows of £2bn, 11.1% higher than the same quarter last year (Q1 2024: £1.8bn). This is equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 12.7% based on opening assets.  Its gross outflows were £1.7bn and withdrawals continued to be elevated, which Evelyn Partners attributed to the macroeconomic and fiscal environment, but net flows remained positive at £345m, which was slightly ahead of Q1 2024 (£266m).    Evelyn Partners names Alex Gersh as CFO Evelyn Partners' assets under management (AUM) were £61.9...

