Evelyn Partners reports 'elevated' outflows as volatility hits clients

The business' trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2025 showed gross inflows of £2bn, 11.1% higher than the same quarter last year (Q1 2024: £1.8bn). This is equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 12.7% based on opening assets. Its gross outflows were £1.7bn and withdrawals continued to be elevated, which Evelyn Partners attributed to the macroeconomic and fiscal environment, but net flows remained positive at £345m, which was slightly ahead of Q1 2024 (£266m). Evelyn Partners names Alex Gersh as CFO Evelyn Partners' assets under management (AUM) were £61.9...