UK consumer confidence steady in March as younger people expect to spend more soon

UK consumer confidence stabilised in March following February’s dim figures, as gen Z members said they are expecting to spend more compared to the previous three months in every category considered by the British Retail Consortium and Opinium survey.
According to the BRC-Opinium poll, the respondents' perception of the state of the UK economy rose to -35 in March, up from -37 in February, while their personal financial situation improved to -10 in March, compared to -11 a month prior. OECD downgrades UK growth forecast to 1.4% for 2025 On the retail personal spending front, scores rose to 0 in March from -5 in February, with overall personal spending rising from +4 in February to +11 this month. Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive, said the stabilisation of consumer confidence this month came "coupled with an increase in spend...
