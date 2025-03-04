Warehouse REIT share price jumps after fourth Blackstone Europe and Sixth Street bid rejection

According to data from MarketWatch, the trust's share price rose by as much as 17.9% this morning from the previous close and reached 101.9p, before falling to 97.9p at the time of reporting. In a stock exchange notice on Monday (3 March), Blackstone Europe said Warehouse REIT's rejection came on Friday (28 February), shortly after the consortium put forward a proposal of 110.5p per share for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Warehouse REIT. Assura's share price jumps 12% after fourth KKR bid rejection The fourth takeover bid valued the issued and to be issued ord...