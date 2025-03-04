WisdomTree promotes Alexis Marinof to Europe CEO to strengthen market presence

Continuing to support WisdomTree's global president and chief operating officer (COO) Jarrett Lilien, Marinof will assume the CEO role, having spearheaded the asset manager's European ETF and ETP business since 2019. "Alexis has played a critical role in driving WisdomTree's success in Europe. His leadership has positioned us as a key player in the region, and his elevation to CEO will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Lilien. WisdomTree expands commodity ETPs range with European natural gas ETC WisdomTree's European business rece...