Fidelity plans to adopt 'Sustainability Mixed Goals' label for three UK funds

The trio of funds – Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Balanced, Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Conservative and Fidelity Sustainable Multi Asset Growth – aims to bolster the value of investments over a market cycle of between five and seven years. At least 70% of the strategies' assets will be invested in two sustainability categories. Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels The first category covers funds and other assets which contribute to positive environmental and/or social outcomes (‘Sustainability Focus'). The second includes funds that have the potential ...