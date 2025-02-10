JP Morgan Chase was one of several banks that advised on the floatation on the London Stock Exchange, which marked the largest IPO on London's markets in more than two years. However, since launch, the French film giant has seen its share price slide, dropping from highs of 299p to around 190p at the time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch. Canal+ crosses Channel to list on the London Stock Exchange following disbanding of Vivendi Now, JPMAM is betting on that share price ailing further, as it hopes to cash in on the decline. According to the Financial Conduct Autho...