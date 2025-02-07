Edinburgh Worldwide hits back at Saba's 'UK boys club' dig amid 'existential threat' to trust's future

Earlier this week (3 February), Weinstein lambasted the ‘UK boys club' investment trust world in a letter to Simpson-Dent. The Saba CEO said: "During the course of our campaign, phenomenal director candidates have reached out to Saba because they share our frustration with the ‘UK boys club' that has perpetuated underperformance and significant trading discounts." Henderson Opportunities and CQS shareholders brush Saba aside as they vote against US hedge fund's takeover In response, Simpson-Dent said: "Weinstein says he is frustrated by ‘the UK boys' club' and clearly implies that...