FCA rejects all Blackmore Bond complaints

Writing to those criticising its handling of the case

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that it will not be upholding complaints about the way it handled the Blackmore Bond case in 2017.

The regulator has today (6 February) written to those who complained about the way it handled the mini-bond saga. Blackmore Bond was an unregulated firm that raised funds by issuing mini bonds. Two regulated firms, NCM Fund Services (NCM) and Northern Provident Investments (NPI), approved the financial promotions for the mini bonds. FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register The FCA said it conducted "thorough enforcement" investigations into NCM and NPI and decided that the financial promotions were largely accurate and contained very relevant risk warnings to consumers, so ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans

FCA soft launches £2.5m updated scam register

More on Companies

The Beauty Tech Group plans London listing later this year
Companies

The Beauty Tech Group plans London listing later this year

Based in Manchester

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 06 February 2025 • 1 min read
Brooks Macdonald completes LIFT acquisition
Companies

Brooks Macdonald completes LIFT acquisition

LIFT founder Holden to lead financial planning business

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
ARC launches MPS indices to 'give IFAs clarity'
Companies

ARC launches MPS indices to 'give IFAs clarity'

IFAs to have free access to the index series

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 31 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot