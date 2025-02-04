Nicholas Pink steps down from JP Morgan trust board

JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Nicholas Pink is stepping down from the board of the JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities (JEMA) after more than five years as a non-executive director.

Pink joined the trust in late 2019 and, according to a stock exchange notice today (4 February), he is exiting for "personal reasons", with immediate effect. JPMAM's Karen Ward: Political uncertainty in markets has been replaced with 'policy uncertainty' Eric Sanderson, JEMA's chair, said he was sorry to see Pink leave and offered him his thanks on behalf of the board for his tenure. "We wish him all the very best success for the future," Sanderson said. Saba Capital defeated at Baillie Gifford US Growth and Keystone meetings Pink spent the majority of his professional career...

