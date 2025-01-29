Henderson Smaller Companies names Indriatti van Hien as co-manager

Van Hien became deputy fund manager of Henderson Smaller Companies in 2016 and will work alongside the vehicle's co-manager Neil Hermon. The board called van Hien "a source of demonstrable expertise and investment acumen", adding: "This decision recognises her significant contribution throughout those eight years which will continue in her new enhanced capacity." Janus Henderson ESCT slams Saba for continued 'misleading statements' as it defends its record The newly-appointed manager joined Janus Henderson Investors in 2011. Prior to that, she worked as a senior associate at P...