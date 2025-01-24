UK consumer index slides sharply in January amid public 'losing confidence' in economy

UK consumer confidence has taken a dip in January, as pessimism among consumers about the country’s economic prospects is on the rise.
The GfK Consumer Confidence index decreased by five points from December (-17), hitting -22 this month, with all five measures down from the end of 2024. The largest fall came from the index measuring expectations of the UK general economic situation over the next 12 months, which fell by eight points, from -26 in December to -34 in January. UK borrowing hits highest December level for four years at £17.8bn According to GfK, this is 13 points worse than a year ago, in January 2024, when that figure stood at -21. Similarly, the measure for the UK general economic situation during...
