Reeves to host meetings with financial services heavyweights over sector and UK growth plans

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to host a series of industry forums with leaders from the financial services sector to gather insights on the best way to “deliver long-term” growth in the sector and across the UK.
According to the Treasury, over the coming weeks, Reeves and Emma Reynolds, the newly appointed economic secretary to the Treasury, will chair the first of these forums, which will bring together leaders from retail banking, wholesale and international banking, insurance and reinsurance, asset management, fintech and the mutuals and co-operatives sectors. Treasury steps in to defend Reeves' borrowing amid gilt market selloff News about the upcoming forums came as the financial services industry is set to contribute to designing the first ever Financial Services Growth and Competitiv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes