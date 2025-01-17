Saba 'misrepresenting' AIC's input in independent director recruitment

Saba is seeking to remove the boards of seven trusts in which it is a major shareholder, originally planning to replace them with a two-director board comprising a Saba representative and an independent director. This sparked concerns and questions from across the industry about the independence of these proposed boards, which is a key component to the overall oversight of investment companies. AIC writes to FCA raising regulatory concerns over Saba campaign and retail shareholder protection Investment company boards acts as a separate entity to the investment managers, as the form...