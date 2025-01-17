Saba 'misrepresenting' AIC's input in independent director recruitment

‘We do not help companies recruit’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

The Association of Investment Companies has been forced to clarify its role in the hiring of independent board directors after Saba Capital inferred it would be directly involved in its appointment process.

Saba is seeking to remove the boards of seven trusts in which it is a major shareholder, originally planning to replace them with a two-director board comprising a Saba representative and an independent director. This sparked concerns and questions from across the industry about the independence of these proposed boards, which is a key component to the overall oversight of investment companies. AIC writes to FCA raising regulatory concerns over Saba campaign and retail shareholder protection Investment company boards acts as a separate entity to the investment managers, as the form...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater plans to vote against Saba at Baillie Gifford meetings

Saba pushes Herald up to a premium as it 'aggressively' buys up shares in bid to 'force through agenda'

More on Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater plans to vote against Saba at Baillie Gifford meetings
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage's Tom Slater plans to vote against Saba at Baillie Gifford meetings

‘Shareholders need to vote’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read
FCA 'monitoring' developments in Saba saga
Investment Trusts

FCA 'monitoring' developments in Saba saga

Following letter from AIC

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 January 2025 • 2 min read
Ruffer suffering 'painful moment' as it posts 0% NAV total return for 2024
Investment Trusts

Ruffer suffering 'painful moment' as it posts 0% NAV total return for 2024

Focus on 'protection'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 16 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot