Proxy voting advisers side with Herald board to vote against Saba Capital

Both ISS and Glass Lewis offer investors independent insights relating to their holdings, which includes advice on how to vote at respective company meetings. HRI is the first of seven trusts that will have its shareholders vote on a series of resolutions brought forward by the US hedge fund to oust the current board and enact its methods of narrowing the entrenched discounts. Saba Capital pulls back curtain on plans to merge investment trusts following shareholder meetings The requisitioned general meeting is set to take place on Wednesday 22 January at midday at 10-11 Charterhous...