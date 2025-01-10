In a letter sent to clients and seen by the Financial Times, BlackRock vice chair Philipp Hildebrand argued that the membership in the global net-zero alliance "caused confusion regarding BlackRock's practices and subjected us to legal inquiries from various public officials". Morgan Stanley leaves Net Zero Banking Alliance A BlackRock spokesperson confirmed its departure from the NZAM initiative to Investment Week. BlackRock's departure is the latest in a series of major financial institutions ending their official climate pledge memberships. JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Ci...