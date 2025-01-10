Asset management giant BlackRock has become the latest firm to terminate its membership of the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative.
In a letter sent to clients and seen by the Financial Times, BlackRock vice chair Philipp Hildebrand argued that the membership in the global net-zero alliance "caused confusion regarding BlackRock's practices and subjected us to legal inquiries from various public officials". Morgan Stanley leaves Net Zero Banking Alliance A BlackRock spokesperson confirmed its departure from the NZAM initiative to Investment Week. BlackRock's departure is the latest in a series of major financial institutions ending their official climate pledge memberships. JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Ci...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes