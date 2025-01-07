Philip Chandler named CIO of Schroder Investment Solutions

Schroders has appointed Philip Chandler as chief investment officer of Schroders Investment Solutions (SIS), a series of actively managed model portfolios and multi-asset funds launched in 2021 and which have a total of £6.3bn in assets under management.
In his new role, Chandler will help further bolster the SIS scheme by bringing in line the UK multi-asset team and the model portfolio service (MPS) range in order to create greater unification across all SIS solutions. Since joining the multi-asset team in 2009, Chandler has served as co-manager of the global multi-asset portfolio range within SIS since its inception. He joined Schroders in 2003 as a fixed income fund manager. Panmure Liberum upgrades Schroders to 'Buy' following group CEO change In addition to his appointment as CIO of SIS, Chandler will continue in his role as h...
