Philip Chandler named CIO of Schroder Investment Solutions

In his new role, Chandler will help further bolster the SIS scheme by bringing in line the UK multi-asset team and the model portfolio service (MPS) range in order to create greater unification across all SIS solutions. Since joining the multi-asset team in 2009, Chandler has served as co-manager of the global multi-asset portfolio range within SIS since its inception. He joined Schroders in 2003 as a fixed income fund manager. Panmure Liberum upgrades Schroders to 'Buy' following group CEO change In addition to his appointment as CIO of SIS, Chandler will continue in his role as h...