Flint has a long-standing connection with CVC Capital Partners, which is one third of the PE consortium taking over the platform group. According to people familiar with the situation, Flint's appointment is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority. Hargreaves Lansdown sets date for shareholders to approve £5.4bn takeover deal Flint has worked as a non-executive director of Flutter Entertainment, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair and his experience working in businesses which operate in highly regulated markets is also thought to be a reason for his appointment. ...