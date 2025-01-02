M&G chair and Pantheon partner recognised in New Year honours list

Chair of M&G Edward Braham and Pantheon Ventures partner Helen Steers are two of the financial services heavyweights to be named in King Charles III’s 2025 New Year honours.
Braham has been awarded a knighthood for his services to corporate law and to business while Pantheon's Steers received her MBE for services to gender equality in business. According to M&G, since Braham joined the firm in 2022, he has overseen "a transformation and growth programme to give everyone real confidence to put their money to work". The Big Interview with Pantheon's Steers: 'One bad apple' shouldn't ruin PE's reputation Prior to joining, Braham was a senior partner at the ‘magic circle' law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a tenure which saw him lead the firm's exp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes