Baillie Gifford: Saba critiques are 'fundamentally without merit'

The boards of three Baillie Gifford investment trusts have pushed back against plans from the New York-based hedge fund Saba Capital to oust the directors of several investment trust boards.
Earlier this week (18 December) Saba published a series of letters calling for the boards of seven investment trusts to be removed on the grounds they have failed to hold the investment managers accountable for the trusts' wide discounts to their respective net asset values and "their inability to deliver sufficient shareholder returns". Saba slammed for 'obvious flaw' in strategy to oust boards of seven investment trusts Baillie Gifford US Growth trust, Keystone Positive Change trust and Edinburgh Worldwide Investment trust, which have Baillie Gifford as the investment manager, were ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes