Fixed income manager Euan McNeil leaves Aegon AM following management reshuffle

Fixed income manager Euan McNeil has departed Aegon Asset Management as part of a swathe of fund manager changes at the firm.
It is currently unclear where McNeil will land, with an Aegon spokesperson noting that he "has decided to leave the business to pursue other opportunities". Aegon UK and NatWest Cushon pledge investment in British Growth Partnership The spokesperson added: "We are constantly reviewing our current offering to ensure it meets client requirements. As part of this process, a number of manager changes will be made to specific Aegon AM funds." These changes will see McNeil no longer manage the Aegon Investment Grade Bond fund; the Aegon Investment Grade Global Bond fund; the Aegon Ethi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes