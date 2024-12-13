Fixed income manager Euan McNeil leaves Aegon AM following management reshuffle

Two decades at the firm

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Fixed income manager Euan McNeil has departed Aegon Asset Management as part of a swathe of fund manager changes at the firm.

It is currently unclear where McNeil will land, with an Aegon spokesperson noting that he "has decided to leave the business to pursue other opportunities".  Aegon UK and NatWest Cushon pledge investment in British Growth Partnership The spokesperson added: "We are constantly reviewing our current offering to ensure it meets client requirements. As part of this process, a number of manager changes will be made to specific Aegon AM funds."  These changes will see McNeil no longer manage the Aegon Investment Grade Bond fund; the Aegon Investment Grade Global Bond fund; the Aegon Ethi...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot