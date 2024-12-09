Liontrust head of global distribution and head of institutional sales both set to retire in 2025

Chimes has led the firm's global distribution wing for almost eight years, having joined from Miton Group back in 2017, where he had previously been sales and marketing director. Liontrust profits sink by a further 28% as AUM continues to decline His career spans over four decades, starting out at Henderson Global Investors in 1990 as sales and marketing director before moving onto Credit Suisse Asset Management and Psigma Asset Management, respectively. Chimes said: "I have had a brilliant time in the industry, meeting and becoming friends with many wonderful people and enjoying s...