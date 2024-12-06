Saltus names Andy Cawker chair of asset management arm

In his role, Cawker will collaborate closely with Bronek Masojada, Saltus chair, and Jon Macintosh, managing partner, as well as the wider board and management team across the business. Cawker joins with more than three decades of experience in the industry, managing portfolios, cross-asset investment leadership and overseeing product groups. Most recently, he spent almost 16 years as head of equities at Insight Investment, before which he was director of UK equities at the same firm. HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth CEO Annabel Spring to depart firm The former Insight m...