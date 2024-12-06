Saltus names Andy Cawker chair of asset management arm

Wealth management firm Saltus has appointed seasoned equities manager Andy Cawker chair of its asset management division.
In his role, Cawker will collaborate closely with Bronek Masojada, Saltus chair, and Jon Macintosh, managing partner, as well as the wider board and management team across the business. Cawker joins with more than three decades of experience in the industry, managing portfolios, cross-asset investment leadership and overseeing product groups. Most recently, he spent almost 16 years as head of equities at Insight Investment, before which he was director of UK equities at the same firm. HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth CEO Annabel Spring to depart firm The former Insight m...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes