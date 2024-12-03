JP Morgan Global Core Real Assets sets out managed wind-down timeline

JP Morgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) has set out its timeline for the managed wind-down of the trust, as it seeks to return capital to shareholders by the end of 2025.
In a stock exchange notice today (3 December), JARA said that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will take place in Guernsey on 20 December 2024, in an effort to seek shareholder approval and commence the managed wind-down of the vehicle. The EGM will ask shareholders to greenlight a change to the company's investment policy, changing its investment objective to realising "all existing assets in the company's portfolio in an orderly manner and make timely returns of capital to shareholders". JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets seeks managed wind-down after failed continuation vote ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes