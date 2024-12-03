JP Morgan Global Core Real Assets sets out managed wind-down timeline

In a stock exchange notice today (3 December), JARA said that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will take place in Guernsey on 20 December 2024, in an effort to seek shareholder approval and commence the managed wind-down of the vehicle. The EGM will ask shareholders to greenlight a change to the company's investment policy, changing its investment objective to realising "all existing assets in the company's portfolio in an orderly manner and make timely returns of capital to shareholders". JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets seeks managed wind-down after failed continuation vote ...