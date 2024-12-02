Gravis poaches Titan Wealth portfolio manager for senior research analyst role

As part of his new role, Peel will join the securities team and provide support to the firm's VT Gravis UK Listed Property, VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income, VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income and VT Gravis Clean Energy Income funds. He joins from Titan Wealth, where he worked as an analyst in 2019 before moving into the role of portfolio manager one year later. During his time at Titan Wealth, Peel worked alongside the investment team, contributing to the management of the firm's core investment proposition. Gravis' Norris: Re-rating of REIT sector imminent as UK economy sh...