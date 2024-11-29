Alan Glendon joins City Hive team in business development role

Following 25 years in industry

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Think-tank and advocacy group City Hive has brought in Alan Glendon, who has joined the organisation to lead its business development division.

Glendon joins with 25 years of experience in the asset management industry in sales roles at F&C Asset Management and Premier Asset Management.  He then spent almost four years as sales director, UK financial institutions at Janus Capital International before a six-and-a-half-year stint at Principal Global Investors as sales director, UK fund distribution.  City Hive relaunches mentorship programme in partnership with EnCircle Co-CEO of City Hive Bhavini ‘Bev' Shah said: "Bringing Glendon on board to lead business development marks an exciting chapter for City Hive and ACT. He will...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Eurozone inflation climbs above ECB's target to 2.3% in November

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust exits Hargreaves Lansdown over 'management missteps'

More on People moves

Alan Glendon joins City Hive team in business development role
People moves

Alan Glendon joins City Hive team in business development role

Following 25 years in industry

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 November 2024 • 1 min read
Sreevardhan Agarwal takes over as lead manager of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies trust
People moves

Sreevardhan Agarwal takes over as lead manager of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies trust

Succeeds Vinay Agarwal

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 November 2024 • 1 min read
abrdn shakes up multi-asset and alternatives team as global head Russell Barlow departs
People moves

abrdn shakes up multi-asset and alternatives team as global head Russell Barlow departs

Darren Wolf promoted to lead team

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot