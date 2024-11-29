Alan Glendon joins City Hive team in business development role

Glendon joins with 25 years of experience in the asset management industry in sales roles at F&C Asset Management and Premier Asset Management. He then spent almost four years as sales director, UK financial institutions at Janus Capital International before a six-and-a-half-year stint at Principal Global Investors as sales director, UK fund distribution. City Hive relaunches mentorship programme in partnership with EnCircle Co-CEO of City Hive Bhavini ‘Bev' Shah said: "Bringing Glendon on board to lead business development marks an exciting chapter for City Hive and ACT. He will...