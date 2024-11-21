Quilter Cheviot CEO Andy McGlone joins PIMFA board

Joined by Charley Davies of Evelyn Partners

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Andy McGlone, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot, has joined PIMFA’s board of directors.

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the financial advice and planning industry, currently boasts 13 board members, including Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor and Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones Group, among other financial heavyweights. ISA reform 'under review' after absence in Budget and Mansion House McGlone was appointed head of Quilter Cheviot in January 2019, and of Quilter Cheviot Financial Planning in January 2022. Previously, he was in charge of the firm's London office, with overall responsibility for the front office fun...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

