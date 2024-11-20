Impax trust and Regnan fund to adopt SDR labels

Impax and Regnan have revealed plans to adopt Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels for two of their strategies.
The Impax Environmental Markets investment trust said it will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact' label, after its board and investment manager agreed that the trust's investment strategy meets the qualifying label criteria. "We are delighted to adopt the Sustainability Impact label," said Glen Suarez, chair of Impax Environmental Markets. "In an evolving area of regulation, we have worked hard with our investment manager to review the process and requirements." The label will take effect from 27 November and will bring no changes to the investment process, with the board remaining hope...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes