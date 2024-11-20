Impax trust and Regnan fund to adopt SDR labels

The Impax Environmental Markets investment trust said it will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact' label, after its board and investment manager agreed that the trust's investment strategy meets the qualifying label criteria. "We are delighted to adopt the Sustainability Impact label," said Glen Suarez, chair of Impax Environmental Markets. "In an evolving area of regulation, we have worked hard with our investment manager to review the process and requirements." The label will take effect from 27 November and will bring no changes to the investment process, with the board remaining hope...