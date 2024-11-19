Meyer, who has spent the last two years at abrdn as chief client officer and has a total of 25 years' in the field of asset management, will succeed Rene Buehlmann, who is set to exit after less than two years in the role. The firm will announce a replacement for the position of chief client officer in due course. abrdn's Richard Wilson will also step into the newly created role of group chief operating officer, taking charge of the firm's technology capability and managing the efficiency of its IT and operations. He will stay in his role as CEO of interactive investor. In addition...