abrdn has promoted Xavier Meyer to CEO of investments as part of a shake-up of the firm's executive leadership team.
Meyer, who has spent the last two years at abrdn as chief client officer and has a total of 25 years' in the field of asset management, will succeed Rene Buehlmann, who is set to exit after less than two years in the role. The firm will announce a replacement for the position of chief client officer in due course. abrdn's Richard Wilson will also step into the newly created role of group chief operating officer, taking charge of the firm's technology capability and managing the efficiency of its IT and operations. He will stay in his role as CEO of interactive investor. In addition...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes