Janus Henderson launches second active ETF offering in Europe

Janus Henderson Investors has launched its second active ETF in Europe, the Janus Henderson Tabula Pan European High Conviction Equity mandate.
The ETF will be managed by Robert Schramm-Fuchs and Marc Schartz and follows a 'high conviction approach', investing in around 20 to 25 large- and mid-cap European businesses. In addition, the strategy is style-agnostic and seeks opportunities "across pan-European equities", according to the firm. European active ETFs double their AUM as passives gain popularity across the continent This follows Janus Henderson's primary active ETF launch in Europe back in October last year. The Janus Henderson Tabula Pan European High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF will initially be listed on Xetr...
