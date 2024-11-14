Janus Henderson launches second active ETF offering in Europe

Listed on Xetra and Borsa Italiana

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Janus Henderson Investors has launched its second active ETF in Europe, the Janus Henderson Tabula Pan European High Conviction Equity mandate.

The ETF will be managed by Robert Schramm-Fuchs and Marc Schartz and follows a 'high conviction approach', investing in around 20 to 25 large- and mid-cap European businesses. In addition, the strategy is style-agnostic and seeks opportunities "across pan-European equities", according to the firm. European active ETFs double their AUM as passives gain popularity across the continent This follows Janus Henderson's primary active ETF launch in Europe back in October last year. The Janus Henderson Tabula Pan European High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF will initially be listed on Xetr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

BoE rate setter Catherine Mann: Macro volatility to persist over the next few years

BlackRock Sustainable American Income drops 'sustainable' from name in response to SDR regime

More on ETFs

Janus Henderson launches second active ETF offering in Europe
ETFs

Janus Henderson launches second active ETF offering in Europe

Listed on Xetra and Borsa Italiana

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 November 2024 • 1 min read
PT Asset Management and HANetf partner to list active US bond ETF on London Stock Exchange
ETFs

PT Asset Management and HANetf partner to list active US bond ETF on London Stock Exchange

Via Overseas Funds Regime

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 November 2024 • 1 min read
WisdomTree expands Efficient Core ETF suite with global ETF launch
ETFs

WisdomTree expands Efficient Core ETF suite with global ETF launch

Large-cap exposure of 90%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot