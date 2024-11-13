Chelverton AM names Julie Dean co-manager of fresh UK Opportunities fund

Dean joined the Chelverton UK team in May this year but began her fund management career in 1992 at GT Asset Management, managing UK equity funds. Following this she joined HSBC Asset Management before moving to Cazenove in 2002 to manage its UK Opportunities fund, later the Schroder UK Opportunities Accumulation fund. 155-year old Investment Company selects new investment manager Subsequently, Dean worked as an owner manager at Sanditon Asset Management. Dean will run the new mandate with Henry Botting, and said she was "thrilled to be working with Chelverton – they are a sup...