WisdomTree expands Efficient Core ETF suite with global ETF launch

WisdomTree has unveiled its Global Efficient Core UCITS ETF, as the firm expands its Efficient Core ETF range in Europe.
Set to list on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday (13 November), the new ETF aims to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global Efficient Core index and has a total expense ratio of 0.25%. With its focus on larger companies, the index is tailored to deliver a 90% exposure to global large-cap developed equities and a 60% exposure to global government bond futures. European active ETFs double their AUM as passives gain popularity across the continent This means that the ETF will invest 90% of its assets in a diversified basket of large cap stocks, provided t...
