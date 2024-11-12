Former Close Brothers AM CEO Martin Andrew joins Schroders Personal Wealth board

Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW), the joint venture between Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders, has appointed the former CEO of Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) Martin Andrew to its board.
Andrew oversaw CBAM for thirteen years and stepped down in 2021 to "pursue the next stage of his career". He went on to found an independent wealth management advisory firm Gallatin in 2022, of which he is still director. He has joined the SPW board as an independent non-executive director in what he described a "transformative time" for the firm. Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025 "With a commitment to putting clients at the heart of everything it does, Schroders Personal Wealth's dynamic and transparent business model is well-positioned to capture the on...
