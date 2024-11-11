Treasury expected to start looking for next FCA CEO – reports

The Treasury will begin to look for the next CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority in the first quarter of next year, as Nikhil Rathi is increasingly expected to not seek another term with the watchdog.
A Treasury spokesperson told Investment Week that "the current CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority has a term running until 30 September 2025". Treasury Committee elected in time for Autumn Budget scrutiny In addition to Rathi's expected departure from the FCA, Sam Woods' term as the Prudential Regulation Authority's CEO will also expire in June 2026, after serving two terms with the UK regulator. "Ministers will receive advice on next steps in due course," the spokesperson said. News about Rathi's succession plans comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to introduce changes...
