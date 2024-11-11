Schroders hires strategy and investor engagement head in executive committee reshuffle

Ed Houghton joins

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
1 min read

Schroders has hired Ed Houghton as group head of strategy and investor engagement, as the firm revamped its executive committee to bolster its business strategy.

According to Richard Oldfield, the new group CEO of Schroders, Houghton will join the firm in mid-January 2025 and be responsible for "driving [Schroders'] strategy and investor engagement". Oldfield also praised the incoming strategy head for his "exceptional experience", adding that the new appointment "underlines how we are committed to having exceptional talent at the firm". Prior to joining Schroders, Houghton was most recently group strategy and investor relations director at Legal & General. Schroders Personal Wealth ditches multi-manager structure News about his appointm...

