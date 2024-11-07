European active ETFs double their AUM as passives gain popularity across the continent

Speaking at Investment Week's Funds to Watch 2024 event today (7 November), Calay said assets under management for active ETFs in Europe hit €45bn at the end of the third quarter, up from roughly €20bn in 2022. Passive strategies as a whole remain a popular option among investors, as active managers continue to struggle with continuous outflows across all sectors including equities, fixed income and alternatives, she said. According to Morningstar Direct, passive strategies in the UK gathered £3bn in assets during the third quarter of 2024. Global ETF flows set to surpass $1trn t...