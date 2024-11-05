JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets seeks managed wind-down after failed continuation vote

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) will seek shareholder approval to implement a managed wind-down after failing its continuation vote in September.
In a London Stock Exchange notice today (5 November), the board said that after consulting with the trust's largest stockholders, putting forward the managed wind-down proposal is "in the best interest of shareholders as a whole". Directors will need to seek shareholder approval to amend JARA's investment objective and policy, with full information such as details on the probable timeline for the sale of its assets set to be published "as soon as practicable". "Following receipt of the required approvals, the [trust] will conduct an orderly realisation of its assets, and the investmen...
