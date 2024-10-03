abrdn rolls out blueprint for alternative cost disclosure documents as industry awaits final regulatory call

The UK government and the Financial Conduct Authority moved to temporarily make investment trusts exempted from complying with cost disclosure requirements, with the view of bringing in wider reforms next year. In anticipation of the final motion, abrdn has released what it calls the Statement of Operating Expenses (SOE). This is a new template document for disclosing expenses incurred by investment trusts which should enhance investors' understanding of the cost structure of the investment company concerned, the firm explained. Investment trust sector rejoices 'seismic' changes to...