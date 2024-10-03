abrdn rolls out blueprint for alternative cost disclosure documents as industry awaits final regulatory call

abrdn has put forward what it sees as a solution to the cost disclosure issue investment trust and regulators have been grappling with for years.
The UK government and the Financial Conduct Authority moved to temporarily make investment trusts exempted from complying with cost disclosure requirements, with the view of bringing in wider reforms next year. In anticipation of the final motion, abrdn has released what it calls the Statement of Operating Expenses (SOE). This is a new template document for disclosing expenses incurred by investment trusts which should enhance investors' understanding of the cost structure of the investment company concerned, the firm explained. Investment trust sector rejoices 'seismic' changes to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes