Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall takes on head of platform investments role

Five years with HL

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall has taken on a new role as head of platform investments.

Wall, who has held the role of head of investment analysis and research since October 2021, said on a LinkedIn post today (1 October) that she will lead a new team to ensure HL has the "highest quality of investment products" on the platform, with the "best commercial terms".  She will be responsible for recommending products to be added or removed from the platform, understanding client and product requirements, and sourcing best-in-market solutions.  Hargreaves Lansdown sets date for shareholders to approve £5.4bn takeover deal In her new role, she will aim to place HL as a "lead...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Business confidence in UK economy plunges to lowest level since December 2022

Shop price inflation sinks to lowest level in over three years

More on People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall takes on head of platform investments role
People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown's Emma Wall takes on head of platform investments role

Five years with HL

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 01 October 2024 • 1 min read
Jupiter Fund Management names former senior BlackRock equities deputy CIO as non-executive director
People moves

Jupiter Fund Management names former senior BlackRock equities deputy CIO as non-executive director

James Macpherson

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 01 October 2024 • 1 min read
Schroders co-head of equities Rory Bateman to retire in 2025
People moves

Schroders co-head of equities Rory Bateman to retire in 2025

Co-manager of the Schroder British Opportunities trust

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 27 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot