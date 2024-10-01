Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action

Titan Wealth has so far declined to undergo mediation relating to Tavistock Investments' multi million-pound claim against it for "substantial commercial damage", Cooke said in Tavistock's accounts. Instead, Titan has pursued High Court action over the abrupt end to what had been deemed to be a ten-year partnership. In Tavistock's accounts for March 2024 published on Monday (30 September), the firm noted that its board uncovered multiple breaches of the strategic partnership agreement entered with Titan in June 2021. Tavistock slams Titan for taking 'vexatious' step as dispute heads t...