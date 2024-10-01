Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action

Following sale of advice business

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Tavistock Investments has set aside a £2.2m provision as chair Oliver Cooke outlined events that led to an acrimonious split between the business and Titan Wealth.

Titan Wealth has so far declined to undergo mediation relating to Tavistock Investments' multi million-pound claim against it for "substantial commercial damage", Cooke said in Tavistock's accounts. Instead, Titan has pursued High Court action over the abrupt end to what had been deemed to be a ten-year partnership. In Tavistock's accounts for March 2024 published on Monday (30 September), the firm noted that its board uncovered multiple breaches of the strategic partnership agreement entered with Titan in June 2021. Tavistock slams Titan for taking 'vexatious' step as dispute heads t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach

Tavistock slams Titan for taking 'vexatious' step as dispute heads to High Court

More on Companies

Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action
Companies

Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action

Following sale of advice business

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
REA urges Rightmove board to 'engage now' as it launches fourth non-binding bid
Companies

REA urges Rightmove board to 'engage now' as it launches fourth non-binding bid

Deadline 30 September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 September 2024 • 2 min read
Over 25% of St James's Place funds fail to deliver value as 80% red-flagged for performance
Companies

Over 25% of St James's Place funds fail to deliver value as 80% red-flagged for performance

Assessment of Value report

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot